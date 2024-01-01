Erna Basson
Entrepreneur, Business Coach and International Keynote Speaker
Erna Basson an award-winning serial entrepreneur, business coach and international keynote speaker. She is well-known for starting, growing and selling companies and her passion is to help people become entrepreneurs so that they too can achieve and live their dream. She is the Founder of Erabella Beauty , a premium hair extensions and haircare brand. Find out more here: Ernabasson.com
