Greg Tinkler

Owner: Cre8tive Group

Greg Tinkler is a serial entrepreneur and owner of the Cre8tive Group, one of SA’s top brand activation and marketing agencies. He has launched many of SA’s top sports supplement & pharmaceutical brands from start-up to multi-million rand brands. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

5 Ways to Build a Community Around Your Brand

There's a way to build your market without spending a fortune on advertising and marketing - and it's called community building. Here's why this should be the cornerstone of your growth strategy.

Marketing

3 Marketing Plays You Need To Implement in 2018

Consumers want to know who you are. Enter content marketing.

Marketing

The Bottom Line Of Content Marketing

If you're marketing on a budget, content marketing is a great way to reach your audience, add real value and gain brand traction – without breaking the bank.

Technology

Find the Right App For a Smarter, Faster Business

Running an SME has never been easier with apps engineered to make your business smarter, more efficient and productive.

Leadership

The Formula To Sales and Marketing Success

If your sales and marketing teams work together instead of against each other, you'll not only build a winning brand, you'll kill the competition.

Marketing

5 Smart, Cost-Effective Marketing Moves That Will Build Your Business In A Tight Economy

When everyone is putting their heads down and hiding, it's the ideal opportunity to get noticed.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...