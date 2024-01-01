Henry Sebata
Entrepreneurship Professional, MD of Avocado Vision
Henry Sebata is the Managing Partner at Avocado Vision, a company that helps small businesses grow by making better decisions from building business acumen.
Latest
Funding Your Smaller Business in South Africa
Most businesses don't manage to secure start-up funding. That doesn't mean you should give up though – just change your strategy to achieve success.
11 Critical Success Factors That Will Help You Achieve Next-Level Growth
Learning to differentiate between important tasks and urgent tasks will take your business growth to the next level.