Henry Sebata

Entrepreneurship Professional, MD of Avocado Vision

Henry Sebata is the Managing Partner at Avocado Vision, a company that helps small businesses grow by making better decisions from building business acumen.

Latest

Finance

Funding Your Smaller Business in South Africa

Most businesses don't manage to secure start-up funding. That doesn't mean you should give up though – just change your strategy to achieve success.

Leadership

11 Critical Success Factors That Will Help You Achieve Next-Level Growth

Learning to differentiate between important tasks and urgent tasks will take your business growth to the next level.

