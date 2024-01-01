Ian Minto
Author and Entrepreneur
Ian Minto launched a gas and distribution company in South Africa in 2003. In 2006, a launched a second branch, and the company continues to grow to this day. He has launched two more businesses over the last two years, one of which, Industrial Gas Namibia, in Namibia. He is the author of Lessons From An African Entrepreneur.
Latest
If You Choose To Start A Business, Make Sure It's Right For You
Starting a business is tough. Most startups fail, and it's because the founder faced challenges they couldn't overcome. The right business can be incredibly rewarding though; you just need to know what you're getting into.