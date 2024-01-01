Strategic Branding and Marketing Specialist

Jade Kirkel studied Marketing at the University of Johannesburg. Straight from university, Jade joined Sorbet in 2009, a business started by her father. She spent the last ten years as the Marketing Manager of the Group and helped launch Sorbet’s new formats, Sorbet Man, Sorbet Drybar and Candi & Co. Jade has recently left Sorbet, and for now, she is consulting to businesses around strategic branding and customer-centricity and also spending time with her three young girls.