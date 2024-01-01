James Hedley

Co-founder and co-director of Quicket

James Hedley is co-founder and co-director of Quicket and is at the forefront of the company’s  strategy and vision. He has been deeply involved in growing the company into a major player in the African online ticketing space. Since founding the company, his key responsibilities have included business development, strategic planning and managing expansion into Africa.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Why The Smart Money Is On Africa

Taking a long view on the future economy of Africa is something that's being adjusted, thanks to a combination of factors including technology and a growing global appetite for growth

More Authors You Might Like