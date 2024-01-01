Mongezi Mtati

Founder: WordStart

Mongezi Mtati is the founder of WordStart, a word of mouth company that connects companies with organic conversations. 

Marketing

Strategic Marketing That Won't Break The Bank

Marketing your start-up is all about the right strategies, not how much money you spend. You need to build your reputation from the ground up. Here's how you can get started.

Marketing

6 Simple Ways To Build Brand Credibility On A Tight Budget

How to build media credibility for your business in 2017.

