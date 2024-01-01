PWC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 208,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Our clients often tell us that what they value most is our strong global network, which allows us to collaborate across the world and bring knowledge and expertise from one country to the next. PwC offices across the continent operate as a single, unified PwC Africa Region.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The New Rules Of Customer Experience

Intelligent Experience Economy will change the rules of customer experience.

Growth Strategies

Why Customers Don't Respond To Disruption

You've got chatbots running your customer service, interactive screens across your stores and you've just appointed a chief digital officer. Why aren't you seeing sales going through the roof?

Technology

Why Your Latest Tech Investment Might Not Be Wowing Your Customers

You've got chatbots running your customer service, interactive screens across your stores and you've just appointed a chief digital officer. Why aren't you seeing sales going through the roof?

Finance

How Economic Crime Is Impacting Business In South Africa

77% of SA organisations have experienced economic crime and CEO's and boards are increasingly being held accountable for economic crime.

Technology

Reimagine The Use Of Technology

The phenomenon of 'big data' is rapidly catching up with the world of tax.

News and Trends

PwC Focus On Sugar Tax

The proposed sugar levy is unlikely to make sizeable dent in fiscal deficit, but the Sugar Beverage Industry is offering a helping hand to reduce obesity.

