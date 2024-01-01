PWC
The New Rules Of Customer Experience
Intelligent Experience Economy will change the rules of customer experience.
Why Customers Don't Respond To Disruption
You've got chatbots running your customer service, interactive screens across your stores and you've just appointed a chief digital officer. Why aren't you seeing sales going through the roof?
Why Your Latest Tech Investment Might Not Be Wowing Your Customers
How Economic Crime Is Impacting Business In South Africa
77% of SA organisations have experienced economic crime and CEO's and boards are increasingly being held accountable for economic crime.
Reimagine The Use Of Technology
The phenomenon of 'big data' is rapidly catching up with the world of tax.
PwC Focus On Sugar Tax
The proposed sugar levy is unlikely to make sizeable dent in fiscal deficit, but the Sugar Beverage Industry is offering a helping hand to reduce obesity.
