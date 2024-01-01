Quickbooks

Intuit, the developers of QuickBooks software was founded in 1983. Our mission is powering prosperity around the world. We build intuitive web, mobile, and cloud solutions that generate more money, more time, and more confidence for approximately 50 million people. Leveraging big data insights, machine learning, and powerful automation, we help consumers, small business owners, and the self-employed achieve their dreams of prosperity. Some of our industry-leading products include Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks. Ranked the world's number 1 online accounting software with 3.3 million subscribers to QuickBooks Online worldwide we launched in South Africa in February 2018. Locally in South Africa more than 50,000 SMEs enjoy the quick to learn, quick to use accounting package that makes running the financial side of your business, easy. QuickBooks

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Women Entrepreneur™

How a Local Jewellery Brand Entrepreneur Has Built a Business on Creativity

Since launching Misu Jewellery in 2016, Tarryn Lichter's creativity and business acumen have grown in leaps and bounds as she cements her brand in the jewellery industry.

News and Trends

Backing You With Smarter Tools

Manage income, track expenses and do more with the ultimate toolkit for your small business.

News and Trends

How Oh Yay! Owner Designed Her Own Destiny By Taking a Leap of Faith

Oh Yay! owner, Emmerentia van den Hoven does business her way.

News and Trends

Take The Toll Out Of Tax

Remember that degree you've got in taxation? Of course you don't, because you didn't. Your job isn't understanding tax code – that's ours.

Technology

Don't Have Your Head In The Clouds When It Comes To Data Security

In today's fast-paced, highly competitive, data-driven business environment, there are a couple of tools you just can't afford to be without.

More Authors You Might Like