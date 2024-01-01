SAICA

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading accounting institutes. As South Africa’s pre-eminent accountancy body, the Institute provides a wide range of support services to more than 38 000 members who are chartered accountants and hold positions as CEOs, MDs, (board) directors, business owners, chief financial officers, auditors and other leaders in their chosen spheres of business operations and public life. Most of these members operate in commerce and industry, and play a significant role in the nation’s highly dynamic business sector and economic development, but some are also employed in the public sector.

Forever Learning, Discovering And Empowering

From work-life balance to finding the right support, Constance Kawelenga CA(SA), director and owner of Zuva Financial Services, shares her top tips on how to manage a successful business as a sole proprietor.

The Power Of Finding Your Why

Abed Tau CA(SA) is a director at Thamani Financial Solutions and co-founder of Tuta-Me, South Africa's first edu-tech start-up. He shares insight on how he became a successful entrepreneur.

Can Computers Replace Human Accountants? We Doubt They Can

People remain paramount to the accountancy profession despite advanced modern technology and artificial intelligence. But accountancy is no longer just about financial statements and tax returns.

Young CAs(SA) Shaping The Future Of Business

The SAICA Top 35-under-35 competition launched in 2014. It has proved to be a huge success in recognising and showcasing young CAs(SA) who are achieving extraordinary results and have an immense impact on society.

