SAICA Enterprise Development
SAICA Enterprise Development offers financial excellence to entrepreneurs. Our vision is to play an active role in economic transformation in South Africa, through advancing the sustainable growth of entrepreneurial Black Businesses.
Latest
Women Entrepreneurs Grow with Mentorship
It's rare that entrepreneurs succeed on their own. Most successful entrepreneurs have benefitted from a network of peers and change-makers who have helped others learn from their successes and failures.
Experience High Speed Acceleration As A Woman-Owned Small Business
Mathapelo Temogo, owner of Black Pearl Coach Shuttles and Tours, shares her experience with the SAICA Enterprise Development Programme and how it boosted her business