Stefano Maruzzi
Digital Growth Expert and VP of GoDaddy, EMEA
Stefano Maruzzi is the VP of GoDaddy in EMEA, one of the world’s largest tech companies dedicated to small business. Previously, Stefano was Country Director Google Italy, Microsoft MSN Country Manager and President Condé Nast Digital International. He has spoken at length about the digital world over the past 25 years.
Latest
How Small South African Businesses Are Successfully Competing With Larger Rivals
As a small business, you've got a lot going for you, starting with the fact that you can personally interact with each of your customers. Here's how to leverage your entrepreneurial agility.