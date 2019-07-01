Video: How Personal Core Values Impact Our Success
Five of South Africa's top entrepreneurs, 20 questions, 100 lessons.
The more you understand what makes the super-successful tick, the more you can emulate them. Our core values shape how we approach life and business.
Meet the mentors
Albe Geldenhuys, founder of USN
Matsi Modise, co-founder of Furaha Solutions
Alan Knott-Craig, Director of Herotel
Marnus Broodryk, founder of sme.africa and The Beancounter
Rich Mullholland, internationally acclaimed speaker and founder of Talk Drawer