Back to Encyclopedia

Cash-Basis Accounting

Definition: An accounting system that doesn't record accruals but instead recognizes income (or revenue) only when payment is received and expenses only when payment is made. There's no match of revenue against expenses in a fixed accounting period, so comparisons of previous periods aren't possible.

The cash method is simple in that the business's books are kept based on the actual flow of cash in and out of the business. Income is recorded when it's received, and expenses are reported when they're actually paid. The cash method is used by many sole proprietors and businesses with no inventory. From a tax standpoint, it's sometimes advantageous for a new business to use the cash method of accounting. That way, recording income can be put off until the next tax year, while expenses are counted right away.

The cash method may also continue to be appropriate for a small, cash-based business or a small service company. You should consult your accountant when deciding which accounting method would be best for your company.

Browse By

Categories
Accounting Advertising Biz Opportunities Business Expansion Business Plans Business Structure Credit and Collections E-Business Employee Benefits Employee Management Employees Expansion Financing Financial Management Financing Franchising Government Help Home Based Business Insurance Inventing Investing Legal Issues Location Management Market Research Marketing Marketing Tactics Operations PR Sales Starting A Business Startup Financing Taxes Technology
Show More
A to Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z #

Search Encyclopedia

POPULAR ARTICLES

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too

GOBankingRates | 7 min read
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans
Christmas

The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans

Patrick Carone | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.