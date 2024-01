Chuen Chuen Yeo

Founder of ACESENCE – Agile Leadership Coaching & Training

Executive coach to senior leaders in Fortune 500 and Singapore Public Service, Chuen Chuen Yeo is the author of 8 Paradoxes of Leadership Agility. Named "Best Agile Leadership Devt Coach — Singapore" by Corporate Vision Magazine, she helps leaders from over 30 countries amplify their success.