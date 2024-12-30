Donald Trump pone la mirada sobre el trabajo remoto Donald Trump prepara una serie de cambios en el gobierno federal, y una de sus primeras medidas podría afectar a miles de empleados que actualmente trabajan desde casa.

Por Entrepreneur en Español

Rebecca Noble | Stringer | Getty Images

January 20 marks the start of Donald Trump 's second term as President of the United States, and expectations could not be more polarized.

Among the priorities of his new administration is a series of reforms aimed at reducing the size of the federal government and eliminating what he considers unnecessary spending. However, one of the most controversial issues is his stance against remote work , a practice that thousands of federal employees adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Joe Biden, a deal between the government and unions allowed many federal workers to continue working from home until 2029. However, according to Bloomberg , Trump has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with this policy, calling it "a gift" that unfairly benefits public employees. The president-elect has vowed to block the deal through legal action and return workers to the office.

Related: Teleworking vs. in-person work: New study reveals which is more productive

Teleworking has become a point of contention between the incoming administration and unions. Proponents of the arrangement argue that it allows employees to balance their personal and professional lives and increases productivity in certain cases. On the other hand, Trump and his allies argue that empty offices represent a waste of resources that must be eliminated.

The billionaire Elon Musk, recently appointed to head the new Department of Government Efficiency , is one of the main critics of teleworking within the government. "Almost no one works in person, and empty buildings are costing taxpayers millions," he declared.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has also expressed support for the return of employees to the office. Although she is a Democrat, Bowser agrees with Trump that this measure could revitalize the city's economy, which has been affected by the lack of activity in its central areas.

On January 20, the course of these policies will be defined under the Trump administration, with potential implications for thousands of workers and the U.S. economy.

Related: Elon Musk and his plan to restructure the US government
Entrepreneur en Español

Entrepreneur Staff

Lo Más Leído

Ver todo
Consultoría

Estoy acostumbrado a trabajar jornadas de 16 horas: así me aseguro de que cada minuto sea productivo

Este enfoque sistemático me ha permitido mantener el agotamiento a raya y siempre rendir al máximo, ya sea en una reunión a primera hora con mi equipo o en una llamada nocturna con inversionistas.

Por Martins Lasmanis
Emprendedores

10 grandes frases sobre el poder de las metas

Establecer metas es el primer paso para lograr algo significativo.

Por Matt Mayberry
Emprendedores

8 pasos para alejarte del pasado que necesitas dejar atrás

Sin importar cuál sea el daño que hayas sufrido u ocasionado, hacer las paces con el pasado es la única forma de avanzar hacia un futuro mejor.

Por John Rampton
Noticias

Para Bill Gates, el aburrimiento es el motor de la creatividad

En un mundo dominado por las pantallas, el fundador de Microsoft reflexiona sobre el papel del aburrimiento en el desarrollo personal.

Por Entrepreneur en Español
Noticias

14 maneras fáciles de ganar dinero extra en casa

Un ingreso adicional se siente como ser rico si ya tienes un trabajo diario para cubrir las deudas.

Por R.L. Adams
Iniciar un negocio

63 ideas de pequeños negocios para iniciar en 2025

Hemos elaborado una lista con las mejores y más rentables ideas de pequeños negocios para que los emprendedores las consideren en 2025.

Por Eve Gumpel