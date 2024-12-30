January 20 marks the start of Donald Trump 's second term as President of the United States, and expectations could not be more polarized.

Among the priorities of his new administration is a series of reforms aimed at reducing the size of the federal government and eliminating what he considers unnecessary spending. However, one of the most controversial issues is his stance against remote work , a practice that thousands of federal employees adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Joe Biden, a deal between the government and unions allowed many federal workers to continue working from home until 2029. However, according to Bloomberg , Trump has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with this policy, calling it "a gift" that unfairly benefits public employees. The president-elect has vowed to block the deal through legal action and return workers to the office.

Teleworking has become a point of contention between the incoming administration and unions. Proponents of the arrangement argue that it allows employees to balance their personal and professional lives and increases productivity in certain cases. On the other hand, Trump and his allies argue that empty offices represent a waste of resources that must be eliminated.

The billionaire Elon Musk, recently appointed to head the new Department of Government Efficiency , is one of the main critics of teleworking within the government. "Almost no one works in person, and empty buildings are costing taxpayers millions," he declared.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has also expressed support for the return of employees to the office. Although she is a Democrat, Bowser agrees with Trump that this measure could revitalize the city's economy, which has been affected by the lack of activity in its central areas.

On January 20, the course of these policies will be defined under the Trump administration, with potential implications for thousands of workers and the U.S. economy.

