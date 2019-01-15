Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

To Make 1-800-Got-Junk A Success, Its Founder Had To Rethink Everything (Including Himself)

By
This story appears in the January 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

This is my main man Tom," says a smiling Brian Scudamore, gesturing behind him to one of his junk removal guys. "And my other main man.Tom," he says, pointing to a second.

Max-O-Matic

It's the opening of a 1-800-Got-Junk? commercial that, since 2015, has racked up 7.7 million views on YouTube. This is how most people know Scudamore, founder of the wildly successful company: He's been the face of a booming brand so straightforward that its name is literally its phone number, and his college-dropout story and PR savvy have earned him appearances on Oprah, Dr. Phil, Rachael Ray, Hoarders, Undercover Boss, and other national outlets.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

In a Viral TikTok, An Ex-YouTube Employee Talks About Getting Laid Off During a Business Trip

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More