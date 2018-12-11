Brands

More From This Topic

How Kevin Hart Went From Being a Comedian to the Guy Who Owns Comedy
Brands

How Kevin Hart Went From Being a Comedian to the Guy Who Owns Comedy

He's one of America's most famous funnymen, but here's what most people don't see: Kevin Hart is often in his office, running a far more ambitious comedy machine.
Kris Frieswick | 15+ min read
Simply the Best: the Top Franchises in 110 Categories
Franchises

Simply the Best: the Top Franchises in 110 Categories

These 110 franchises have all found a way to be at the peak of their industry in the present day.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 9 min read
Top 10 Reasons to Rebrand Your Business (Infographic)
Infographics

Top 10 Reasons to Rebrand Your Business (Infographic)

In order to grow, sometimes you've got to go back to the drawing board.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
The Problem With Johnnie Walker's Jane Walker Scotch Was Perception
Branding

The Problem With Johnnie Walker's Jane Walker Scotch Was Perception

Diageo's Jane Walker brand launch fell flat with female consumers -- here's why.
Susan Gunelius | 8 min read
To Be Successful, Your Brand Needs a Clear, Simple Focus
Branding

To Be Successful, Your Brand Needs a Clear, Simple Focus

Think about Volvo, which stands for safety, or Ferrari, which is all about speed and excitement.
C-Suite TV | 1 min read
5 Things About Your Brand Your Sales Team Must Sell If You Expect Anybody to Buy Your Product
Brand Reputation

5 Things About Your Brand Your Sales Team Must Sell If You Expect Anybody to Buy Your Product

Your salespeople are front-line brand ambassadors. Make sure they are sending the right message.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 6 min read
Behind Entrepreneur's 39th Annual Franchise 500 Ranking
Franchise 500

Behind Entrepreneur's 39th Annual Franchise 500 Ranking

We've been putting together the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking for almost four decades
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
How Venus Williams Is Serving Up Her Entrepreneurial Dreams
Entrepreneurs

How Venus Williams Is Serving Up Her Entrepreneurial Dreams

Tennis trained her to be a one-woman, hyper-focused, do-it-all-yourself machine. But as she's discovering, entrepreneurship requires more balance.
Isaac Butler | 15+ min read
Small-Business Owners Will Trust These Brands Most to Get Business Done During the Holiday Season
Brand Reputation

Small-Business Owners Will Trust These Brands Most to Get Business Done During the Holiday Season

The brands that do right by their customers are the ones small-business owners trust most.
Dan Slagen | 6 min read
What Factors Determine a Brand's Value?
Brands

What Factors Determine a Brand's Value?

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, gives insight into the international standard that defines how all brands are ranked.
C-Suite TV | 1 min read
