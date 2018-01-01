Adam Witty

Adam Witty

Guest Writer
CEO, Advantage Media Group

Adam Witty is the chief executive officer of Advantage Media Group. He has built Advantage Media Group, The Business Growth Company, into one of the largest business book publishers in America, serving over 1,000 members in 40 states and 13 countries. Advantage was named to the Best Places to Work in South Carolina list for 2013, 2014, and 2015.

More From Adam Witty

Holiday Gift Ideas for That Special Little Kidpreneur at Home
Kidpreneurs

Holiday Gift Ideas for That Special Little Kidpreneur at Home

Junior wants to start a dog-washing business? A lemonade stand? There are great kids' books out there to help.
5 min read
5 Tips for Practicing Self-promotion Without Being Totally Annoying
self-promotion

5 Tips for Practicing Self-promotion Without Being Totally Annoying

There is a time and a place for self-promotion. The key is knowing when and how to deploy it.
6 min read
5 Ingredients for a Successful Work Environment
Company Culture

5 Ingredients for a Successful Work Environment

Happy employees take care of their customers. And happy customers who are well taken care of refer new clients. Think about it.
7 min read
What is 'Authority Marketing' and How Do You Achieve It?
authority marketing

What is 'Authority Marketing' and How Do You Achieve It?

Here are what this contributor calls the "seven pillars" of making yourself a known entity in your industry.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.