Build-A-Bear Was Failing. Here's How This CEO Turned It Around — and Achieved Record-Breaking Revenue. Sharon Price John, the CEO of Build-A-Bear, discusses how she embraced change and transformed the once-struggling mall-based retailer into a thriving multi-dimensional brand.

Stepping into the Build-A-Bear headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, I was eager to sit down with Sharon Price John, the CEO who has transformed the company since taking the helm in 2013. With over 550 locations across 25 countries and a stock that has skyrocketed nearly 700% since Covid, it's clear that Build-A-Bear is no ordinary retail brand. My conversation with Sharon was not just about plush toys — it was about leadership, adaptability and the power of brand reinvention.

From the outset, Sharon exuded a deep understanding of branding. She spoke about how financial struggles can be fixed, but a weak brand is far more difficult to turn around. When she stepped into Build-A-Bear, it wasn't the brand that was broken — it was the business model. Retail was declining, ecommerce was rising, and the recession was fresh on everyone's mind — forcing the company to rethink its strategy. Instead of fighting against change, she leaned into it, expanding the company's digital presence, forming high-profile partnerships and ensuring Build-A-Bear remained culturally relevant.

One of the most striking aspects of our conversation was her philosophy on change. She acknowledged that failure is often the biggest catalyst for transformation. The company had to pivot from being a mall-based retailer for kids to a multi-dimensional brand that catered to a wider demographic. From strategic licensing deals with Pokémon and Star Wars to the expansion into digital content and ecommerce, Sharon made it clear that Build-A-Bear was no longer just about making teddy bears — it was about creating experiences.

Beyond business strategy, Sharon also had a personal connection to the emotional side of the brand. When I went through the bear-building process myself — recording a heartfelt message for my daughter — I was reminded why Build-A-Bear is such a beloved brand. The company doesn't just sell stuffed animals; it sells nostalgia, connection and memories. Sharon understands this better than anyone, and her leadership reflects a blend of business acumen and emotional intelligence.

As we wrapped up, I was left with a profound respect for her leadership. She's not just running a company — she's shaping its future in a way that ensures it remains relevant for generations. She may not be the founder, but she carries the same passion and vision that many founders do. In an era where retail is constantly evolving, Build-A-Bear isn't just surviving — it's thriving, thanks to a CEO who embraces change, innovation and the magic of human connection.

