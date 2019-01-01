My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2019

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2019
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

How Michael Strahan Took Control of His Post-Football Career

The NFL star redefined himself after retirement from the sport, and found a whole new world of opportunity.

#1 on the Franchise 500: How McDonald's Evolved With Its Customer

The #1 company on our annual Franchise 500 list is a master class in staying power.

#8 on the Franchise 500: Great Clips Reinvents the Haircut Experience

The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list has an app that's been downloaded more than 10 million times, tracking customer appointments, history, and preferences.

#9 on the Franchise 500: Jersey Mike's Succeeds By Supporting Its Franchisees

The #9 company on our Franchise 500 list recommitted to franchisee training in 2018, conducting more than 1,000 classes and launching a new management platform.
Patrick Carone Special Projects Director | 3 min read
How These 6 Franchises Have Thrived For Decades

Six companies have been on our Franchise 500 list for at least 38 of the 40 years we've produced the ranking. Here are their secrets.
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary Harry Potter experts | 10 min read
Which Franchise is Right For You? Follow These Steps

In this excerpt from The Franchisee Handbook, by iFranchise Group CEO Mark Siebert, learn how to narrow the field to boost your chances of success
Mark Siebert Franchise Consultant for Start-Up and Established Franchisors | 13 min read
Hims Scored Big With Male Consumers. Can It Repeat The Trick With Women?
Marketing

Hims Scored Big With Male Consumers. Can It Repeat The Trick With Women?

The year-old startup got men to comfortably talk about uncomfortable issues. Now, the launch of Hers will test its ability to reach women with the same level of finesse.
Andrew Leonard | 15+ min read
#5 on the Franchise 500: The UPS Store Gets a Consumer-Friendly Makeover
Franchise 500

#5 on the Franchise 500: The UPS Store Gets a Consumer-Friendly Makeover

The #5 company on our Franchise 500 list fights off old-age with constant reinvention.
Hayden Field Associate Editor | 2 min read
#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World
Franchise 500

#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World

The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list has learned exactly what its customers want -- and how to deliver.
Hayden Field Associate Editor | 3 min read
#10 on the Franchise 500: How 7-Eleven Plans to Double In Size In the U.S. By 2027
Franchise 500

#10 on the Franchise 500: How 7-Eleven Plans to Double In Size In the U.S. By 2027

The #10 company on our Franchise 500 list had its fair share of challenges in 2018, but still has big goals for the future.
Hayden Field Associate Editor | 3 min read
#4 on the Franchise 500: Why Taco Bell Has Its Sights Set On Your City
Franchise 500

#4 on the Franchise 500: Why Taco Bell Has Its Sights Set On Your City

The #4 company on our Franchise 500 list knows that to grow its customer base, it must go where customers are: metropolitan communities.
Matthew McCreary Associate Editor, Contributed Content | 2 min read
#2 on the Franchise 500: How Dunkin' Continues To Thrive
Franchise 500

#2 on the Franchise 500: How Dunkin' Continues To Thrive

Even with a forward looking rebrand to just Dunkin', the #2 company on our Franchise 500 list knows its soul.
Matthew McCreary Associate Editor, Contributed Content | 2 min read
