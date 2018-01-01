Andrew Leonard

Innovation
Strikeforce: Inside Silicon Valley's Most Unusual Apprenticeship
Futurist Peter Diamandis offers a deal to young entrepreneurs: Help him for two years, and maybe build the next billion-dollar company at the same time.
Reid Hoffman
Reid Hoffman: To Successfully Grow A Business, You Must 'Expect Chaos'
He's the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, Greylock Partner, a mentor to many, and, starting in May, the host of a new podcast called 'Masters of Scale.' Here, Hoffman gives us an inside look at how he teaches entrepreneurs to grow successful businesses.