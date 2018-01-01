Daniel Bortz

Daniel Bortz is a freelance writer based in Washington, D.C. He's written about personal finance, careers, small business and entrepreneurs for publications such as Money magazine, CNNMoney.com, TheFiscalTimes.com, USnews.com.

Putting a Face to Your Startup's Website
Starting a Business

When it comes to reeling in customers, leave no stone unturned. Take better advantage of all of your site's prime real estate, including the oft-overlooked "about us" page.
5 min read
How to Tweet With Purpose
Marketing

Joining Twitter and amassing followers is just half the battle. You'll need to figure out how to keep them coming back -- and buy something when they do.
5 min read
The Changing Economics of Student-Loan Debt: How to Pay It Off and Startup
Starting a Business

The president may soon sign into law a new student loan bill that reduces rates for many new borrowers, but the high-cost of education isn't going away. Here are four loan pay-off strategies.
5 min read
How Guppy 'Treps Fared After a Swim in the 'Shark Tank'
Growth Strategies

Here's a look at what happened to three companies once their young founders got investors to take the bait.
5 min read
On Crowdfunding Sites, Age Doesn't Matter
Finance

Websites like Kickstarter and IndieGoGo can help young entrepreneurs lasso funding when parents and banks can't.
4 min read
Three Ways to Keep Your Customers Coming Back
Marketing

Entrepreneurs share their best strategies for turning existing clients into the most loyal ones.
4 min read
