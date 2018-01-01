Daniel Bortz is a freelance writer based in Washington, D.C. He's written about personal finance, careers, small business and entrepreneurs for publications such as Money magazine, CNNMoney.com, TheFiscalTimes.com, USnews.com.
Starting a Business
Putting a Face to Your Startup's Website
When it comes to reeling in customers, leave no stone unturned. Take better advantage of all of your site's prime real estate, including the oft-overlooked "about us" page.
Marketing
How to Tweet With Purpose
Joining Twitter and amassing followers is just half the battle. You'll need to figure out how to keep them coming back -- and buy something when they do.
Starting a Business
The Changing Economics of Student-Loan Debt: How to Pay It Off and Startup
The president may soon sign into law a new student loan bill that reduces rates for many new borrowers, but the high-cost of education isn't going away. Here are four loan pay-off strategies.
Growth Strategies
How Guppy 'Treps Fared After a Swim in the 'Shark Tank'
Here's a look at what happened to three companies once their young founders got investors to take the bait.
Finance
On Crowdfunding Sites, Age Doesn't Matter
Websites like Kickstarter and IndieGoGo can help young entrepreneurs lasso funding when parents and banks can't.
Marketing
Three Ways to Keep Your Customers Coming Back
Entrepreneurs share their best strategies for turning existing clients into the most loyal ones.