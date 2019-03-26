How to Get the Most Out of a Franchise Trade Show (60-Second Video) Leave with great ideas and prospects, not aching feet and headaches.
Franchise trade shows can be a great way to gather information and make connections -- but they can also be overwhelming. Here are three ways to prepare before you go.
- Know your goal. Consider what you are looking for in a business investment. Part-time or full time? What type of business do you think you'd enjoy? Consider your hobbies and passions.
- Know your resources. Before you can decide what to buy, you need a clear picture of your finances. Do you have liquid assets? How much can you borrow from lending institutions, and from friends & family? What are your realistic first-year goals of the business?
- Get serious. Dress for business and leave family and friends at home, unless they are partners in the venture. Bring business cards. Show representatives that you meet that you are a serious prospect, and they will spend more time with you and make sure your questions get answered.
