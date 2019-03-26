Leave with great ideas and prospects, not aching feet and headaches.

Franchise trade shows can be a great way to gather information and make connections -- but they can also be overwhelming. Here are three ways to prepare before you go.

Know your goal. Consider what you are looking for in a business investment. Part-time or full time? What type of business do you think you'd enjoy? Consider your hobbies and passions. Know your resources. Before you can decide what to buy, you need a clear picture of your finances. Do you have liquid assets? How much can you borrow from lending institutions, and from friends & family? What are your realistic first-year goals of the business? Get serious. Dress for business and leave family and friends at home, unless they are partners in the venture. Bring business cards. Show representatives that you meet that you are a serious prospect, and they will spend more time with you and make sure your questions get answered.

