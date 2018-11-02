Instinct Dog Training Inc.
Dog training
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
181 E. 111th St.
New York, NY 10029
CEO
Brian Burton
Initial Investment ⓘ
$344,575 - $588,780
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
$2.5K/mo.
Instinct Dog Training Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours