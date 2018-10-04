Rock & Brews Franchising LLC
Restaurants and bars
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
321 12th St., #200
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
CEO
Michael Sullivan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,478,000 - $4,216,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Rock & Brews Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
179 hours
Classroom Training:
17 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
80 - 160