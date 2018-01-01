TAT Franchises
Watch repairs and sales
TAT Franchises
Watch repairs and sales
About
130 Almshouse Rd., #600
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
130 Almshouse Rd., #600
Richboro, PA 18954
CEO
Derek Koss
Parent Company
Time After Time Inc.
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$299,470 - $444,220
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $299,470 High - $444,220
Units
+5.9%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +21.4%+3 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.