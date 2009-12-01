Whether you want to put your DIY skills to work or don a suit and sell your wares in a showroom, there's a home improvement franchise that'll fit your style.

Any homeowner can tell you: There's always something that needs fixing, improving or polishing up. And with today's busy schedules, it's often easier to call in the professionals to do the work. If you like home improvement, landscaping or interior decorating, a home improvement franchise might just be the right decision for you.

The home improvement market is huge--more than $300 billion--and in our list of the Top 10 Home Improvement franchises from our 2008 Franchise 500, you'll find a wide selection of opportunities to suit your interests and styles. From painting and flooring to holiday decoration and landscape and home lighting--it's all right here.

#1 Budget Blinds Inc.

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #60



Window coverings

Started in 1992 by five entrepreneurs, Budget Blinds allows customers to shop from home for window blinds. The company provides free in-home consultations, taking measurements and presenting a variety of window coverings, and then handles the installation as well. The franchise can be run from home, and 42 percent of current franchisees own more than one unit.

#2 CertaPro Painters Ltd.

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #100

Residential & commercial painting



CertaPro Painters is also a home based franchise. Franchisees provide interior and exterior painting services for both residences and businesses. The franchise is part of the larger The Franchise Company system, which also includes the California Closet Company, Paul Davis Restoration and Nutri-Lawn. According to CertaPro, the company has a 98 percent customer satisfaction and offers such customer service measures as 1-800 access, 18 hours each day, and a Quality Callback Program to follow up with customers.

#3 Interiors by Decorating Den

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #140

Interior decorating services & products

Convenience is the name of Interiors by Decorating Den's game. The company brings interior decorating services to customers' doors with a custom-designed van full of drapery, furniture, wall coverings and furniture. The franchise, which costs less than $50,000, can be run from home and begins with a 45-day home study program, followed by a two-week classroom training at the Decorating Den Lifestyle University.

#4 Miracle Method Surface Restoration

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #188

Bathtub, sink, countertop & tile repair/refinishing

Franchisees for Miracle Method Surface Restoration refinish all manner of bathroom and kitchen surfaces, from bathtubs and sinks to laminate counters and ceramic tile. Additional services include bathtub-to-shower conversions for seniors, chip and scratch repair, antique clawfoot tub repairs, and slip-resistant surface application. The franchise, founded in 1979, focuses its services on homeowners, hotel operators and hotel managers.

#5 Re-Bath LLC

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #223

Acrylic liners for bathtubs, showers & walls

To redo bathtubs and showers, Re-Bath collects old bathtubs and shower bases and uses them as molds for acrylic liners. The liners fit over existing tubs, tile walls and shower bases and can be installed in one day and available for use the next day. Additional products are available, like shelves, soap dishes, seats and ceiling panels, and the company also does bathtub-to-shower conversions.

#6 N-Hance

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #225

Wood floor & cabinet renewal systems

N-Hance is another company that allows homeowners to refinish items, rather than replacing them. Franchisees offer odorless, dustless wood floor and cabinet refinishing in 24 hours, so homeowners don't have to cover furniture or vacate the home. The franchise can be run from home and costs less than $100,000 to start.

#7 Christmas Décor Inc.

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #229

Holiday & event decorating services

Christmas Décor takes the headache out of holiday decorating for customers. The service provides, installs and removes holiday lights and décor items for residential and business customers. Customers can customize their décor based on their budget and taste, maintenance is included, and exterior installation can take place even when the client isn't home. Since the holidays are the busiest time for franchisees, it's a good match for entrepreneurs who already have seasonal businesses that slow down during the holidays, like lawn care, roofing or pool maintenance services.

#8 Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #235

Landscape & architectural lighting, home lighting automation

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is a franchise that provides full-service landscape lighting design, from landscape and architectural lighting to pool-side, pathway and patio lights. The company provides maintenance and lighting automation and works with both commercial and residential clients. Each system is individually crafted and features corrosion-resistant copper or brass exterior light fixtures.

#9 Tile Outlet Always In Stock

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #242

Discount tile store

This discount tile store franchise currently has more than 70 units located in the western United States. Each store is a showroom with a variety of tile products for sale, including prefabricated granite tiles, ceramic tiles and medallions, as well as natural stone tiles for floor, walls and countertops. The franchise opportunity offers its franchisees a pre-defined product list to let them know what to stock, and pre-established vendor relationships with negotiated prices.

#10 ProSource Wholesale Floorcoverings

2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #277

Wholesale flooring

ProSource is a members-only showroom for flooring trade professionals that offers 24/7 access to more than 25,000 flooring choices from 250 top manufacturers, including exclusive flooring lines. The concept offers its franchisees a targeted member base, 24/7 online training programs, and more than $4 billion in buying power that allows for lower prices.

