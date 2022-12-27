4 Eco Hacks For a More Sustainable 2023

https://www.entrepreneur.com/growth-strategies/making-your-company-truly-eco-friendly-is-hard-here-6/435836When it comes to reducing your carbon footprint, there are many simple ways an individual or family can change habits that are wasteful into environmentally friendly activities. This is especially relevant when we have children who are following our lead, as they are the ones who are going to inherit the mess we are trying to fix.

Changing wasteful and unsound habits now will ensure those habits are carried on by future generations. One recent poll showed that 76% of people are becoming eco-friendlier to help their children live in a better world. Keep reading to learn how to accomplish this.

Are you serious about being an eco-friendly family? Here are great sustainable practices that you should follow.

Conserve water

The average family wastes around 180 gallons of water every week. Conserving water is one of the quickest and easiest ways to help the environment from your own home. Conserving water can be anything from limiting toilet flushes throughout the day to setting up a rain barrel to collect rainwater for reuse in the garden. There are water crises all over the world, so it is important that we all do our part to conserve this vital natural resource.

Recycle or sell your old electronics

This activity can be fun for the whole family as it can easily be turned into a scavenger hunt involving your whole living space and vehicles. When you recycle your old electronics responsibly either by donating them or selling them, you are creating a cleaner space for you to live in, and also contributing to the recyclable materials being used to make new products. There are some companies that buy and sell used electronics like Gizmogo, that can make the process of selling your old devices easy and painless.

Compost

Composting is a process that uses kitchen waste and other types of organic waste and converts it into nutrient-rich food for plants. If you have a garden, then composting is especially helpful because it will help your garden grow and won't contribute to overflowing landfills.

At work, you can implement a compost program. Use sealable containers for compost in your office snack room for employees to add stuff like coffee grounds and discarded food scraps — avoid meat and dairy. Contact your local environmental agency about a composting collection service or drop-off area.

Travel clean

One easy way to reduce your carbon footprint is to replace your mode of transportation as often as possible to clean methods of getting around. Bikes, scooters, skateboards, and feet are all excellent vehicles that can get you where you are going without unleashing carbon emissions.

Where possible, you can also take public transportation for long distances, or trade your vehicle in for an electric moped or hybrid. Even taking one day where you don't use the car but use another way of getting around can help the environment and provide you with some healthy exercise. You can use this as an opportunity to have a fun walk with the family or do some local shopping in your area.

There are many more easy ways to be eco-friendly and reduce your carbon footprint. From switching to green cleaning products to reducing the use of harmful chemicals, the steps to helping your environment for future generations are plentiful and very easy to take.