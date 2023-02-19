Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to help your company stand out from the crowd? There's one strategy that goes beyond the reach of ads or traditional digital marketing tactics and can create an even bigger impact: an effective public relations strategy.

An excellent public relations strategy can mean distinguishing between struggling to get noticed and receiving the attention you've worked so hard for. It pushes your brand message beyond likes, clicks and new followers, creating a memorable brand presence and telling your company's story how you want it to be perceived.