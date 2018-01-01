Renée Warren

Brands
5 Steps to Becoming a More Recognizable Brand
Grow your business with these simple tips.
Content Marketing
The 7 Worst Reasons for a Content Marketing Campaign
Doing the smart thing for the wrong reasons is just dumb.
Project Grow
5 Success Stories About Finding Inspiration in Unlikely Places
These entrepreneurs discovered inspiration in the oddest places. Now, their businesses are thriving.
Public Relations
12 Ways to Land Media Coverage Without a Press Release
The are many more ways to approach the media than with the zillionth press release they will receive that afternoon.
Work-Life Balance
Is Your Creativity Suffering from Cabin Fever?
Rather than wait until your creativity is suffering from cabin fever, take control and address the issue.
Imposter Syndrome
Imposter Syndrome Will Kill Your Business
Have you been "faking it" all this time?
Co-founders
What No One Tells You About Having a Co-Founder
Co-founder conflicts cause startup failure. These five questions can help you avoid one.
Productivity
The Virtual Assistant: A Startup's Secret Weapon
Don't have the money to hire a full-time employee yet? You might want to consider the VA.
Business Growth
Why Discovering Your 'Why' Is the No. 1 Business Move
And what to do when you don't have one -- yet.
Marketing Strategies
Why Playing It Safe Will Kill Your Startup
Following the prevailing trend or the tried-and-true could drain a new company's creativity. Aim instead to be an innovator.
Client Relationships
7 Telltale Signs It's Time to Fire a Client
Some clients simply aren't worth the money they are paying.
Public Relations
5 Tips to Rehab Your Pitch
Marketers have more tools at their disposal than years ago. Re-evaluating what the company already has and giving it a quick spit shine might at times be all that's needed for the PR approach.
Content Marketing
If You Publish Content and Don't Promote It, Will Anyone See It? (Infographic)
Having a social-media distribution plan is crucial. And timing, images and layout can also be important to online publishing success.
Customer Service
What Kind of Trees Are the Customers You're Serving?
Client service is something that should be cultivated from the inception of a company -- not considered a form of damage control.
Ready for Anything
The Tough Love Guide to Selling
If you're in business, you're in the business of sales. That's what keeps your company alive. Here are four critical lessons.