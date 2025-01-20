Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A lot of founders, especially new ones, think that growth is all about expanding — getting a bigger team or more projects. But real growth is about being ready to change, adjusting your company culture and sometimes even redefining roles. It's also about being open to experimenting and accepting lessons along the way.

In practice, the biggest challenges usually come up with hiring and onboarding, scaling your operations and managing finances. Often, in the rush to grow, new founders overlook these problems. So, let's break them down and see what you can do when you face each one.

Related: 4 Keys to Grow and Scale Your Startup

Challenge 1. Lack of process structure

Many young entrepreneurs neglect building long-term internal processes. Their focus tends to be on launching the product as quickly as possible, often at the expense of creating stable, efficient systems.

In the early days of a startup, this might not seem like an issue. Teams are small and flexible, and everyone pitches in wherever needed. However, as the project grows, so does the complexity. Chaos can set in. People may struggle to understand who is responsible for what or where to seek guidance.

To avoid this, establish a clear organizational structure early on. Assign roles, define responsibility zones, and prioritize automating routine tasks. Regular meetings, retrospectives, and transparent communication are more than just formalities. Without these processes in place, teams can lose focus and become overwhelmed.

Challenge 2. Uncontrollable spending

In the rush to grow, it's easy for spending to spiral out of control. You might hire a team, invest in tools, and launch marketing campaigns, only to realize your funds are disappearing fast — and your product hasn't even hit the market yet.

This often happens when decisions are made on the fly without examining priorities. Some startups operate without a budget, leaving them clueless about how much they can actually afford to spend each day or month. Others might be overly optimistic, assuming revenue will pour in soon, even if they're not yet ready for the market.

If this sounds familiar, the solution is simple: start with a plan. Create a detailed budget, categorize your expenses, and set clear spending limits. Keep a close eye on your numbers: calculate your burn rate every month and update your revenue projections. Carefully assess ongoing costs like office rent or project management software subscriptions. Ask yourself: are these costs necessary right now? By controlling your spending, you'll build a financial foundation that actually supports your growth — not holds it back.

Related: 5 Insights I Learned While Growing My Business from a Startup to a 500-person Company

Challenge 3. Issues with attracting investment

Scaling a startup isn't just about growing your team or infrastructure — it also means increasing your spending. Cash flow is the lifeblood of your business, and without enough funds, your progress can quickly stall. However, attracting investment is no easy feat; it requires careful planning and structure to succeed.

For early-stage founders, my advice is to avoid rushing into seeking investments right away. Use your own savings, apply for grants, consider crowdfunding, or join incubators and accelerators. The last thing you want is to give up too much equity early on, leaving you with little control over your business.

When you're ready to pursue investment, focus on two key points. First, raise only as much as you need to hit specific goals — no more (usually for 12-18 months). Every extra dollar comes at the expense of your ownership, so be mindful of how much you're giving away.

Second, have a clear plan for how the funds will be used. Show investors your financial structure, outline the resources you need, and explain how the money will be allocated. Be realistic with your projections, and include a 10-20% buffer in your budget. By following these principles, you'll position yourself as a responsible and attractive prospect for potential investors.

Related: 5 Investment Firms Reveal What They Look for in Startups

Challenge 4. Lack of profitability

In the planning stage, it's hard to imagine running out of funds. With an investment secured and a 12-month runway, many founders assume their spending will eventually balance with their profits. But in reality, things often turn out differently — funds start to run low, and the gap between spending and profitability becomes too clear.

To avoid this, it's important to take proactive steps while you still have resources. Regularly analyze your profitability. For instance, if your monthly expenses are $20,000 and your projected revenue is $15,000, you're running a $5,000 deficit. This means that over the next 6 months, you'll burn through an additional $30,000. Factor this into your runway.

One key metric to monitor here is the relationship between Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) and Lifetime Value (LTV). The rule of thumb is that LTV should be at least three times your CAC. This ensures that each customer delivers sustainable value to your business.

Challenge 5. No focus

Maintaining focus during active growth can be one of the toughest challenges for founders. With the constant influx of new opportunities, it's easy to get distracted. But without a clear direction, you risk growing in the wrong areas or even stalling altogether. To stay on track, focus on three key areas: your clients, product, and finances.

While attracting new clients is important, don't forget about the ones you already have. Retaining existing clients is often more cost-effective than constantly trying to acquire new ones.

It's tempting to jump on every new idea for your product. However, the most effective approach is to focus on the features and services that truly deliver value to your customers.

As for your finances, planning ahead is key. Remember, if your runway is under six months, securing additional funding should be a top priority.

In addition to these areas, build a team that reflects your company's values and mission. Start building relationships with the people you want to work with in advance. Don't hire everyone at once. Begin by forming your HR department, even if it's just one person.

Related: Why Scaling Too Fast Can Sink Your Startup

In the end, growing a startup is all about finding the balance between structure and flexibility. Flexibility doesn't mean chaos — it's about adapting to the changes that come with growth while staying aligned with your goals.

Build strong, value-driven teams, plan your finances, and maintain a clear focus on what truly matters. By mastering this balance, you'll lay the foundation for something truly remarkable.