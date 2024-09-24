Brian Lee cofounded companies like LegalZoom and ShoeDazzle — and he believes many beliefs about business these days are nonsense. Sure, it's harder to raise capital. But it's actually cheaper than ever to start a company.

This story appears in the September 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to think big? Think like Brian Lee.

He's the cofounder of LegalZoom, ShoeDazzle, and The Honest Company — each of which were transformative inside of crowded spaces. And here's how he spotted his most recent opportunity. He looked at the trading-card industry, which he says is "relatively small" at just a couple billion dollars. The secondary market for trading and selling those cards is more interesting to him, at maybe $25 billion. There are a lot of players in this space — manufacturers, auction houses, grading companies, and so on. So where would he fit in?

Related: 5 Secrets to Growing Your Side Hustle Into a Thriving Business, According to an Expert Entrepreneur Who Sells Multimillion-Dollar Homes