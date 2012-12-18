Get All Access for $5/mo

Watch Our Google Hangout With Angela Jia Kim on Massive Growth If you have burning questions about turning your small business or business idea into an entrepreneurial success story, don't miss this live video chat.

By Colleen DeBaise

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting a business is the first step. Growing it is the next challenge. From hiring employees to building your brand, the path to entrepreneurial success can be a tricky one to navigate.

That's why we asked Angela Jia Kim to join me in a Google Hangout, "How to Achieve Massive Business Growth," to answer all your burning questions. Watch an archive of the hangout above.
Colleen DeBaise is special projects director at Entrepreneur.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

'Hustling Every Day': These Friends Started a Side Hustle With $2,500 Each — It 'Snowballed' to Over $500,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Brand

Paris Emily Nicholson and Saskia Teje Jenkins had a 2020 brainstorm session that led to a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'I'm Not Trying to Land on Mars': Mark Cuban Takes Dig at Elon Musk to Explain Why His Online Pharmacy Isn't Trying to Make More Money

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is an online pharmacy co-founded by Cuban and radiologist Alex Oshmyansky.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Meta Makes $1 Million Dollar Donation to Donald Trump's Inaugural Fund

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reportedly gave Trump a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

Taco Bell Is Testing a Coffeehouse-Style Concept With Cold Brew and Aqua Fresca — But Only in These Locations

The Live Más Café provides customers with an elevated experience and menu.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

'It's Not About You': How to Fire Someone Effectively, According to Kevin O'Leary

O'Leary says that if you can't fire someone, you aren't the right leader for the organization.

By Sherin Shibu