This stock tracking tool can help you differentiate between low-risk and high-risk investments.

Whether actively investing or trying to gauge how your business is performing relative to its larger markets — we entrepreneurs have plenty of reasons to learn as much as possible about how the stock market works. Subscribing to a verified tracking solution can help educate users on market trends and how to identify high-risk and low-risk opportunities.

During a special price drop running up to 11:59 PM PT on July 21, a lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener Premium Plan is only $119.99 (reg. $900).

Getting started with Tykr should be a breeze. It's well-known for having a user-friendly interface and easy navigation that makes finding all of the information and features you're on the hunt for all the more easy.

Within this stock-tracking platform, you can find an abundance of research and analysis from over 30,000 stocks from across the United States and around the world. Within that data, you can find stock charts and highly detailed financial statements.

When browsing these stocks and their information, users can filter their searches to hone in on relevant data even faster. If you're ever tracking an active investment, you can also use Tykr's portfolio tracking tools to monitor your investment's performance on a micro-scale.

With education at the forefront of Tykr's appeal, its community forum is a welcome addition to a wealth of attractive features. You can learn from other investors there more about the qualities that have helped Tykr earn an average rating of 4.8/5 stars from 60 reviews on the Entrepreneur Store.

