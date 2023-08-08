Are you looking for an alternative to ChatGPT? We’ve got you covered. Despite ChatGPT’s high level of sophistication, many other ChatGPT alternatives are available. In addition to ChatGPT, many advanced...

This story originally appeared on Calendar

Despite ChatGPT’s high level of sophistication, many other ChatGPT alternatives are available. In addition to ChatGPT, many advanced AI-based alternatives to ChatGPT can help you accomplish your goals, such as writing software, virtual assistants, SEO tools, and code generators. Finding the right business or personal solution is possible by exploring the options available.

Furthermore, ChatGPT has encountered some issues due to its millions of users. Particularly when ChatGPT is overcapacity and cannot be accessed by users.

This is why it’s good to have some quality ChatGPT alternatives. If ChatGPT isn’t working for you, here are some options that may help. Some are complex, and others that are far more accessible; some are free, while others charge.

According to its developers, Writesonic’s AI chatbot application is “the crème de la crème” of AI chatbots. Also, due to its integration with Google, Writesonic’s AI chatbot application has been called the “best alternative to ChatGPT.”

With ChatSonic, you can create AI-powered chatbots (and AI writing tools) using Natural Language Processing and machine learning algorithms. By utilizing CPT-4, ChatSonic can comprehend context and subtleties better than ChatGPT’s free version. The platform also provides users with suggestions for sentence structure, tone, and word choice to quickly and efficiently produce high-quality content. As well as creating digital artwork, Chatsonic can send tasks to its chatbot using voice commands.

Moreover, ChatSonic’s template library empowers your writing abilities. Using Content Rephrase, you can rehash your content in a different manner or tone. Aside from AI-generated article ideas, the library also provides a brainstorming tool.

Moreover, ChatSonic’s template library can also assist you with writing ads, eCommerce content, and social media content. As well as that, it integrates with other tools like Google Docs and WordPress.

Pricing: The Pro Plan is $12.67/month.

Google has been on the mind of many users ever since ChatGPT went viral. For a long time, Google chose to remain silent as it feared potential misuse of its chatbot AI. But, now the Big G has thrown its hat in the ring with Google Bard.

The service is an experiment in conversational AI. Unlike most of the chatbots in this list, Google does not use a large language model in the GPT series, rather it uses a lightweight version of LaMDA.

Regarding coding and serving as a search engine, Bard was not the chatbot’s strongest suit. Nevertheless, it proved to be a very useful text assistant capable of editing text, writing cover letters, summaries, and resumes.

Google Bard is now available to everyone without delay, as it was previously limited to a few people. In addition, the company is bringing generative AI to search, changing how people search for information. Also, result pages will soon include quick answers to questions.

Pricing: Free

Currently, Microsoft Bing AI is one of the most popular ChatGPT alternatives. GPT-4, originally referred to as Prometheus, is the engine behind the revamped search engine.

As part of the new Bing, users can also ask for contextual information based on web queries using Chat mode. Recently, the AI bot/search engine has even received a host of new features, including increased accuracy, visual answers, and a new image creation tool. In addition to planning trips, getting recipes, and seeking advice,

Bing also offers a lot more. This amazing ChatGPT alternative is now available to everyone after previously being available only via a waitlist.

Pricing: Free

Using Jasper AI, you can create SEO-friendly content quickly and accurately for brands, companies, and individuals. Jasper Chat provides a natural dialog-based way to interact with AI, making it appealing to those who are familiar with ChatGPT. Jasper primarily helps those developing marketing pieces develop accurate and effective marketing pieces. With Jasper, you can create ads, emails, blogs, website content, social media posts, and more. To get started with Jasper, you can choose from several AI-powered templates.

With Jasper AI, you get access to a unique generative AI platform in the marketplace. This platform lets you create content tailored to your needs without having to enter everything manually. Also, Jasper Recipes let you write in a specific format by using premade commands. By doing this, users can create content that engages and persuades.

Pricing: $49/month

5. GitHub Copilot and Copilot X

With OpenAI technology, this is an “AI Pair Programmer” developed by GitHub. The model was trained with trillions of lines of code from GitHub public repositories, making it an excellent AI tool for developers.

Combining machine learning with context, such as comments, variable names, and code structure, autocompletes your code. JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, and Go are among the programming languages supported by GitHub Copilot.

Copilot X, the latest version of Copilot, is powered by the new GPT-4 model, which was introduced by GitHub recently. An IDE provides additional features such as AI chat support, pull request support, and test generation, all of which can be used directly from the CLI.

Code suggestions by GitHub Copilot are not always accurate, since they sometimes suggest long-form codes instead of shorter, clearer ones, or even deprecated ones.

Pricing: After a 30-day free trial, you must pay a subscription fee to continue using GitHub Copilot. However, students, teachers, and people who maintain well-known open-source projects can use it for free.

Recently, Anthropic launched Claude, a next-generation AI assistant capable of conversing and processing text.

For Claude to be helpful, honest, and harmless, Anthropic researched how to train AI systems to think in these ways. In addition to summarizing, searching, writing, and Q&A, Claude can also help with coding.

In their developer console, it is available as a chat interface and an API.

Also, in addition to Claude, Anthropic offers Claude Instant, a lighter, cheaper, and faster version of Claude. In addition to Quora, Juni Learning, Notion, and DuckDuckGo, the company has partnered with several other brands.

Pricing: Claude uses a token system. So, a Prompt is $1.63/ million tokens on Claude Instant, and $11.02/ million tokens for Claude.

Essentially, this ChatGPT alternative is a demo version of ChatGPT. However, OpenAI’s GPT3 and other models allow experimentation.

For those locked out of ChatGPT, OpenAI Playground is a great way to experience its advanced features. Users can experiment with different languages using ChatGPT on the web.

There are many functions on the playground, such as setting the temperature, frequency penalty, token number, and stop sequences. And, considering OpenAI powers it, it is just as effective and accurate at answering and resolving coding-related questions as ChatGPT.

Pricing: Unlike ChatGPT, it has one major limitation: it is not free. OpenAI offers a free trial credit of $18 when you first access the playground, which you can use to prompt the AI. It expires after three months or when the free credit is used up. To continue using the playground, you must purchase more credits.

A ChatGPT alternative, Perplexity AI, is also trained on OpenAI’s API, so it does well and gives good answers. There’s nothing complicated about the website, and it’s easy to use. It works like ChatGPT, including holding conversations and answering questions. In contrast to ChatGPT, Perplexity actually cites its sources.

Each time it’s asked a question, the AI cites its source at the end, just like Wikipedia does. Personally — I appreciate Perplexity’s diligence when writing content.

With Perplexity, you can ask clarifying questions and narrow the search with the GPT 4-powered co-pilot mode. As for the website, it has a dark web. And, it’s available as an app for iPhone and Android.

With Perplexity AI, you don’t even have to create an account to use it. It’s like ChatGPT, but you can actually check out some citations using it.

Pricing: Free

YouChat uses OpenAI’s GPT-3 as well. Like ChatGPT, YouChat lets you input a prompt, and it will write it for you, just as it would for free with ChatGPT. You can input math, coding, translating, or writing questions, and the chatbot will answer them automatically. Due to its lack of popularity, this chatbot is very accessible at any time — which comes in handy when many users use ChatGPT at once.

In addition, this chatbot cites sources from Google, which ChatGPT cannot do since it doesn’t have an internet connection. For example, a YouChat response to a question about soda contains a conversational text response and cites sources from Google. In addition to being just as functional as ChatGPT, the chatbot is free and has no annoying capacity limitations.

Pricing: Free

Whether for personal or professional reasons, Elsa Speak is an excellent mobile app for improving English pronunciation and speaking skills. The Elsa application is available on Apple and Android devices and is powered by artificial intelligence to provide insight into a user’s English learning strengths and weaknesses. Users can identify and correct pronunciation errors using real-time feedback provided by the app’s advanced speech recognition technology.

Language learning and translation can be accomplished better with Elsa than with ChatGPT. The lessons taught by Elsa focus on practical speaking skills for everyday situations and are designed to be engaging and interactive. The app offers a wide range of topics, from basic vocabulary and grammar to advanced topics like public speaking and business English.

More than 7,100 lessons are organized into 22 critical skills required to master English pronunciation with Elsa Speak. There are new classes added every day as well. The Elsa Speak language learning platform provides structure, real-time feedback, and advanced features that set it apart from ChatGPT. Your progress can be tracked by creating a profile.

Pricing: Free and $11.99 per month for paid plans

As the first software of its kind, Tabnine gained a reputation in the IDE market as Codota.

A code completion plugin has become a standard for users thanks to its support for the majority of languages, libraries, and frameworks.

To ensure your code does not infringe on any copyright rights or plagiarism, Tabnine adheres strictly to open-source licensing. Your experience can be further customized with Tabnine Pro, which has a private AI model you can train yourself to fit your own coding style and pattern.

Pricing: In addition to a free plan, Tabnine also offers a paid plan for $12 per month.

It is likely that none of the other ChatGPT alternatives will provide you with a completely different experience as Pi does. This chatbot follows a unique design based on its ability to be supportive and intelligent. Instead of full-fledged chats, conversations take place dialogue by dialogue on Pi. A unique aspect of Pi is that it also speaks back. A variety of voices can be selected from the website, each of which is eerily realistic and oddly soothing.

When you begin the conversation, Pi reads every message you send and attempts to figure out what you are trying to convey. Like a therapist, pi is extremely curious and tries to comfort the user. Although Pi can get monotonous if you keep talking, it is one of the best alternatives to ChatGPT. The downside is that you have to sign up with an account and a phone number, which can be a hassle for some users.

Pricing: You can download the chatbot for free on iOS or via the web browser.

FAQs

Exactly what are AI chatbots?

The AI chatbot is a program or application that simulates human conversations. Additionally, AI chatbots give users the impression that they are talking to another human instead of a computer. As ChatGPT has flourished, AI chatbots have multiplied rapidly.

Besides talking, AI chatbots can do various other things, such as writing essays and solving calculations. Many ChatGPT alternatives here work as full-fledged AI chatbots, as mentioned above. Consequently, you can engage these bots in conversation, and they will respond appropriately.

How do AI chatbots work?

In order for AI chatbots to mimic human responses, language models are used to train the AI. Some have up-to-date information through the internet, while others rely solely on the information they have been taught.

What are the alternatives to ChatGPT?

In 2023, there will be many alternatives to ChatGPT. Based on the list above, you might have concluded that AI chatbots can serve your needs regardless of your industry. It’s not just for coders, but also for writers and people with simple searches.

How should you choose an AI chat tool?

You should consider the natural language processing capabilities of an AI chat tool and its integration with your existing systems, customization options, scalability, ease of use, and customer support when choosing one. Additionally, you should consider how much the tool costs and whether your budget permits it.

Image Credit: Mojahid Mottakin; Pexels; Thank you!

