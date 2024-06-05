Get All Access for $5/mo

Stay Focused at Work with These $110 Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Lock in with a great deal on earbuds with spatial audio and active noise cancellation.

By Entrepreneur Store

Running a business can be tough, and sometimes you need to let other people in the office be loud while you hone in and focus. That's precisely when a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds can save you time and money.

To help yourself out in these precarious situations, consider picking up this new, open-box pair of tidal blue Beats Fit Pro Earbuds while they are on sale for only $109.99 (reg. $199). All new, open-box means is that these were excess inventory from store shelves. These have gone through verification that says they are still in new condition, which means their lowered price point does not mean lowered quality; it just means that they might come in different packaging.

These Beats Fit Pro Earbuds are great for busy entrepreneurs because they have active noise cancellation that keeps external distractions out of your ear while you're on a call or completing a task that requires focus. These Beats are also loved for their spatial audio, which moves the sound around accordingly, creating a more immersive listening experience for calls, watching movies, listening to music, and more. For clocking into discussions and tuning into your environment, you can also lean on their transparency mode.

These Beats are designed to stay comfortable in your ears throughout a long work day. Between the earbuds and the pocket-sized charging case, they provide 24 hours of combined playback time.

Don't miss your chance to grab this new, open-box pair of tidal blue Beats Fit Pro Earbuds while they are on sale for only $109.99 (reg. $199).

