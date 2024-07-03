CITYZEN's Historic Project: First Multifunctional Tower in the Caucasus by Zaha Hadid Architects

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CITYZEN, a premium complex spanning 46,000 m², has announced an innovative project in partnership with the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects.

On June 27, CITYZEN and Zaha Hadid Architects signed a contract of collaboration for the first multifunctional tower in the Caucasus, setting new standards for innovative architecture in Tbilisi.

Located at the intersection of Tamarashvili and University streets in Tbilisi, CITYZEN blends modern living with natural beauty. The 46,000 m² area is to feature four residential complexes and towers, an artificial lake, and a car-free courtyard exclusively for residents. It also includes an art hub with galleries, art spaces, and workshops for adults and children, emphasizing sustainability and a harmonious living environment.

"This project is crucial for us and for Georgia, as it will be the first private project in the Caucasus designed by Zaha Hadid's studio. It will be a multifunctional complex and a postcard for Tbilisi, especially for architecture enthusiasts and tourists. We will soon reveal the visuals, showcasing the harmony we anticipate," said Mindia Sabanadze, founder of IG Development Georgia.

Zaha Hadid Architects, known for its groundbreaking projects globally, often collaborates with local developers to create iconic buildings.

"We're pleased to sign this contract with CITYZEN. We believe in the strong partnership we have in this project, and it is our first in Georgia. It's important to work with partners who understand architecture, and we are confident in our choice," stated Manuela Gatto, Director of Zaha Hadid Architects.

Founded by the late Zaha Hadid, one of the most influential architects of the 21st century, the studio is recognized for its avant-garde designs and innovative use of technology. Iconic projects include the Guangzhou Opera House, the London Aquatics Center, and the Heydar Aliyev Center. Continuing Hadid's legacy, the studio remains at the forefront of modern architecture. This collaboration marks their first project in Georgia, promising to bring fresh charm to Tbilisi.

The tower designed by Zaha Hadid Architects is expected to significantly impact Georgia's architectural, cultural, and economic landscape. It will introduce futuristic design principles and will likely set new regional standards, enhancing Tbilisi's international architectural profile and attracting architecture enthusiasts.