Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa: A Meeting That Promises Transform the Investment Market in Batumi

The following day featured the official presentation of Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa. Attendees were introduced to project updates, its advantages, timelines and construction specifics. Following the presentation, guests had a tour of the construction site to witness that the project meets the highest 5-star standards. The meeting also had a cultural impact, as guests visited Gonio Castle and learned about the country's history. After the tour, the investors enjoyed a delightful evening at a winery located outside the city, where they tried unique Georgian wines and explored the ancient winemaking traditions for which Georgia is renowned worldwide. The day concluded with a traditional Georgian feast, further showcasing the country's tourism potential and deepening investors' positive sentiment towards Georgia.

It served as a clear message to the international investment community. The three-day event began with a welcome dinner, where investors from Jordan, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Great Britain, Ireland and other countries had the opportunity to network and discuss investment prospects.

Now, a year later, the project is already attracting its first investors. The meeting was not only about sharing the construction details but also about strengthening the relationships between the invited investors and developer, laying the groundwork for long-term partnership.

The date of the event carried symbolic meaning, coinciding with the anniversary of the project's groundbreaking ceremony. Exactly one year ago, on September 6, 2023, the official construction launch took place in Gonio. The event was attended by Rotana's management, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Georgia, government officials and partners from various industries.

Batumi, a prominent tourist destination in Georgia, is increasingly attracting the attention of investors. To highlight its exclusive investment opportunities, Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa organized a special event for investors, which is expected to significantly boost Batumi's investment market.

The meeting was followed by reflections and feedback from investors:

"It is challenging to express in just a few words how delighted we are with our stay, which was wonderfully prepared, well-organized, and filled with numerous attractions you arranged for us. From the very first moments, we were surrounded by such amazing and welcoming people that we wished each moment could last forever. Each day began and ended with new experiences as we continuously met new people who were also part of this exciting project. We must admit that visiting your country was somewhat of a challenge for us, as we were unfamiliar with the culture and customs of your people. However, we were greeted with incredible warmth and care by everyone we encountered. Everything we received from you will serve as motivation for our return and for further communication with those we met. We are extremely grateful to the entire management team of Pontus Rotana for organizing our stay and for the warmth you extended to us. We left with countless memories and impressions, cherishing the pleasure of having been there. We offer you our most sincere thanks, which words can hardly express," - said Grażyna i Krzysztof, Poland.

Another investor noted that this visit was an exceptional experience for him:

"I felt like we were one big Pontus family, the hospitality was overwhelming and of a very high standard, and we all had fun and reflecting. I feel the Pontus organization is transparent and treated all the investors with high regard and made us feel at home," - said Pavan from the UK.

Investors placed special emphasis on the advantages of networking:

"The event was also a fantastic networking opportunity. I had the chance to connect with like-minded investors, share ideas, and discuss potential partnerships. The organizers ensured there was ample time for open discussions and Q&A sessions, which fostered a collaborative atmosphere" - Syed, Pakistan.

Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa is introducing new approaches to collaboration with investors. Hosting this event was the idea of Irakli Varshalomidze, the founder of Pontus.

Speaking about the project, he states:

"Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa is a project we firmly believe in. We offer not just square meters but also a reliable and well-structured investment that is unique in the market. It is essential for us that investors share our values, recognize all the advantages of the project, and have confidence in its success. We are not just a development company that cuts ties with the project once it is completed. We are part of the investment community, standing with investors at every stage - from construction to execution and profit generation."

At the meeting, investors were introduced to a loyalty program and an exclusive package of benefits, which attracted significant attention and was well received. This gathering marked a new and important phase - the establishment of a community that not only enhances confidence in the project but also opens new opportunities for the development of Batumi as a promising investment destination.

The event made a significant contribution to the development of Batumi's investment market. Investments in real estate in Batumi are often conducted remotely, with many investors visiting the city only at the final stage of the deal. For investors focused on passive income, market conditions are just as crucial as the project itself. The event clearly demonstrated that Batumi is prepared for profitable international projects, which helps elevate the overall development of the investment market in the region.

Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa offers unique opportunities and perspectives for the long term. As the first project of Rotana network in Georgia, it stands out due to numerous special details: