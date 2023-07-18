Singular Expands its Unique Story by Rewriting the Approach to Employee Benefits

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

More than 25 benefits covering a wide range of areas are part of Singular's package for current and new employees. Possibility to work on global projects with internationally diverse teams, 30 days paid vacation leave, 26 weeks of paid maternal leave at 100% pay, online webinars that provide help for thriving in different areas of life, and modern office space in Skopje are just some of those perks.

Singular is an award-winning software company that will soon celebrate the two-year anniversary of joining the international division of the world's leading sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider Flutter Entertainment Plc. Since then, the company's employee package was enriched with benefits that not only further support people to bring their A-game at work but also encourage them to experience different work environments by traveling and working alongside Flutter colleagues across the globe.

This is now fully incorporated into Singular's company culture as part of the Positive Impact Plan, a Group-wide strategy based on three pillars, one of them being "Work Better", which is fully focused on putting people at the very center. But, at Singular, there's always more to the story, as the benefits package goes beyond providing career development and professional growth.

"We cultivate relationships with our employees based on trust, mutual benefits, and an environment that allows us all to thrive in every aspect. Our close-knit team pays significant attention to ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and can unleash their full potential at work. With a strong focus on cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, we empower our employees to stay at the forefront of the tech industry. A work life without challenges can be dull and demotivating. On the other hand, we provide people with the space and time they need to spend with their families, care for newborns, travel, and find the balance that makes them happy," says Darko Gacov, Director of Operations at Singular.

Many of the employee benefits at Singular are tailored to provide opportunities for personal growth but at the same time, to strengthen the team. The company holds an annual get-together in an attractive location, like in 2022, when members of all offices gathered in Cyprus. Most people would probably agree that traveling is fun and relaxing but it also builds a base of inspiration that people can rely on when coming back to work. This is why Singular has the "Take 20" program in its employee benefits package and it means that anyone can choose to work abroad for 20 days.

Opening possibilities for employees is an investment not only in the individuals but also in those closest to them, especially their families. The complete Singular personnel has private health insurance and paid sick leave. Considering the life-changing impact of parenthood, people that are starting or expanding their families also have very strong company support. Besides the 26 weeks of paid maternal leave at 100% pay, there is 4 weeks of paid paternal leave with full pay and 12 additional weeks of paid parental leave in case of baby's neonatal care.

Additionally, Singular grants premium subscriptions to Headspace and Mind Tools, has state-of-the-art equipment, regularly holds office events and workshops, and maintains leisure areas to recharge by relaxing or having fun. All of these contribute to Singular's goal - to present opportunities where employees will not just benefit but also share values, experiences, and inspirations. In other words, to find how they fit with one another and use that to flourish.

"It has been such a blessing to be part of Singular throughout its growth from a startup to a global brand. The company's success has continuously created career opportunities for its people by building mutually beneficial relationships where no one feels they are giving more than they receive. Both, the employer and the employees treat each other with respect and dedication, creating an environment where ideas and knowledge sharing are encouraged. Throughout the years, these relationships matured to address not only our career goals, but also our personal aspirations. Thus, we are proud to say that in each office, we are building teams that Fit," says Elena Mihajloska Dimoska, Head of Communications and Employer Branding.

Singular's story is not only exceptional, but it's also inspirational. Since its inception in 2009, the software company has received international recognition by developing award-winning solutions. Flexibility, reliability, and innovation are just some of the characteristics of Singular's products which are built by a team of more than 170 people across all three offices in Macedonia, Georgia, and Malta.

In 2021, Singular became part of Flutter Entertainment Plc., the world's leading online sports betting and gaming company joining big names like PokerStars, FanDuel, Paddy Power, Betfair, Sisal, Blip, and Sportsbet. With strong encouragement from Flutter, Singular can create a wide array of career opportunities and nurture its own identity. Providing benefits that will help individuals fulfill their potential is an indispensable part of this identity creating the perfect fit between the company and each person on the team.