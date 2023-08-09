What Olmstead Properties' Success Really Does for Rural Development

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"As urbanization has become a trend, there's an underappreciated goldmine in rural vacant land," asserts JT Olmstead, Founder of Olmstead Properties. "We've always seen the untapped potential in these vast expanses, and it's time we use them for a sustainable future."

There is, indeed, hidden wealth to be found off the beaten path. Olmstead Properties, an Arizona-based real estate firm, is drawing attention to rural vacant land investments. Pioneered by JT Olmstead, this venture is not just opening opportunities but also challenging conventional wisdom.

A Unique Focus on Rural Lands

Olmstead Properties has carved a niche in rural land investment. While many companies focus on urban real estate, Olmstead has taken a different route, concentrating solely on buying and selling rural vacant land.

"Rural vacant land is what we do, and we're dang good at it," states JT Olmstead, reflecting the company's core philosophy. Through this specialization, they have achieved success and contributed to rural development in significant ways.

Facilitating Access to Rural Lands and Boosting Local Economies

One of the notable contributions the company has made to rural development is making off-market land widely accessible. Through innovative strategies like direct mail marketing, the company has successfully unlocked opportunities, opening doors for families, small businesses, and local initiatives to purchase land at competitive prices.

Olmstead Properties' activities also have a direct economic impact on rural communities by facilitating transactions and encouraging investment in rural areas. Local businesses find the space they need to flourish, and families find room for their dream homes.

With such an approach to rural development, there is a primary focus on building lasting relationships. Their commitment to superior service and community growth resonates with clients and partners alike, establishing trust as a key factor in their continuous success.

The company's footprint, which extends across more than a dozen states with a particular emphasis on Arizona and Georgia, further illustrates its commitment to rural development.

Innovation and Efficiency

"For years, people saw rural land as dormant and unproductive. But we saw something different–a chance to create new opportunities and transform a stagnant market," the founder elaborates. Since its inception in 2018, Olmstead Properties has been buying and selling rural vacant land across the U.S., doubling its size almost annually. With a revenue of ~2MM and 100% year-over-year growth, the company reflects a successful vision.

The success of Olmstead Properties in rural land investment can be attributed to its innovative and efficient methods. The company's blend of technology and forward-thinking has made the purchasing process faster and easier. They also offer readiness to pay all transaction costs and remove hassles that distinguish them from traditional realtors, making them an attractive option for investors.

Olmstead's Innovative Impact

Olmstead Properties is a real estate company that upholds vision, innovation, and community-centered values to bring rural areas to the forefront. While this industry is often dominated by urban narratives, Olmstead's success in rural land investment showcases the untapped potential in these often-overlooked regions.

By actively contributing to rural development, the company is not just conducting business; it's shaping communities, empowering local economies, and redefining what success in real estate can look like. It's a model other real estate practitioners could learn from, proving that engaging in rural development is a vibrant frontier full of opportunities.