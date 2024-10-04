Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On October 3rd, Archi, a leading development company, unveiled its elite resort complex, Le Meridien Sioni Lake Resort & Spa by Archi. This prestigious project is a collaboration with Le Meridien, an international hotel brand under the Marriott International group. Le Meridien operates 119 five-star hotels worldwide, each known for its elegant, modern design and focused on providing guests with an exceptional relaxation experience.

The presentation, held in Sioni, was attended by Archi's partners, representatives from Marriott, as well as government and business sector officials. Speakers included Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Marriott representative Sener Soylu, and Archi founders Ilia Tsulaia and Zaza Pachulia.

"This is a very important day for us, as we have the opportunity to introduce a one-of-a-kind resort complex. Archi's Sioni complex is exceptional because it will be the first of its kind in Georgia, offering five-star hotel accommodations, investment opportunities in apartments, and villa living. Additionally, we will provide residents and guests with top-notch infrastructure and services, which will be the best not only in Sioni but throughout the country," stated Archi founder Ilia Tsulaia.

The elite resort complex aimsto cater to a diverse range of guests, ensuring a maximum comfort and luxury. The complex is being built in Sioni, an ideal location for those seeking a nature retreat with proximity to the city. Located just 50 km from Tbilisi and near the Tbilisi National Park, Sioni is known for its stunning natural beauty. The picturesque setting of Sioni, with its lake and surrounding mountains, creates a unique microclimate, making it a year-round resort destination.

"This complex is yet another testament to Archi's ongoing development and its contribution to the country's growth. Partnering with the international brand Le Meridien will enhance Sioni's popularity among tourists and attract investors. We are creating an elite resort complex that will provide a completely new experience for both local and international guests. I would like to thank everyone involved in the realization of this remarkable and large-scale project," added Zaza Pachulia, co-founder of Archi.

The project developed in partnership with Le Meridien and Archi will transform Sioni into an attractive tourist destination, offering ideal relaxation opportunities. The complex will include a Le Méridien hotel, residential villas, and serviced apartments, all supported by comprehensive infrastructure. The Le Meridien Sioni Lake Resort & Spa by Archi will feature: 2,500 sq. m of indoor and outdoor pools; an aquapark and an outdoor hot spring pool; a 3,000 sq. m spa, wellness center, and fitness gym; a banquet hall accommodating 550 people, conference rooms, and a terrace; five restaurants, a bar, lounges, and cafes; an open-air cinema and amphitheater; a children's entertainment area; a winter garden; a helipad; a 3 km boulevard along the lake with walking and biking paths; tennis, basketball, beach volleyball, and soccer fields; paddle courts; a fishing area; and a zip line.

"I am pleased to attend the presentation of this extraordinary project. It is very important that such a large-scale project is realized in partnership between Archi and Le Meridien, which will further promote tourism development in Georgia," stated Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

The resort's architecture is equally impressive, featuring a refined and distinctive design. The interior design for the apartments was crafted by the Chapman Taylor Madrid studio, while the hotel's interiors were designed by the British firm De Salles Flint.

"Georgia is a very important country for the development of our brand. I would like to congratulate the investors, partners, and project creators on the presentation of this strategically significant and exceptional complex," said Marriott representative Sener Soylu.

The atmosphere throughout the event was uplifting. After the presentation, guests enjoyed a buffet accompanied by live music, and those interested had the opportunity to explore the stunning natural beauty of Sioni and see the site where Archi's elite resort complex is being built.