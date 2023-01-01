Leadership - Page 5
Leaders innovate, manage and build. Stay up to date on the latest and greatest in leadership skills, strategies and news here.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
Ken Cox, president of data privacy company Custom Private Cloud Hostirian and owner of boxing school BOX STL, is committed to lifting others up.
Latest from Leadership
- Industry's Top CEOs Say AI Has The Potential to Destroy Humanity in 5 to 10 Years. Here's Why We Need to Act – Now.
- How to Elevate Your Business With Social Proof
- Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset Is Essential for Success in Today's Knowledge Economy
- 5 Reasons Why Remote Startups Attract Better Talent
- This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.
More Posts on Leadership
Here's how startups can benefit from going remote.
Discover the power of unlearning as Amy Chambers shares her journey of changing her mind and its transformative impact on her life and career.
Dealing With Workplace Intimidation? Here's How to Take Back Control of Your Work Relationships
Intimidation in the workplace happens far too often among colleagues, management and employers. Having the courage to stand up to someone can be hard for some employees, so it's best to try some different ways to take back control of work relationships in a professional way.
Are You Falling Behind in the Digital Era? Here's How Adaptive Leadership Can Help
Embrace agility, drive innovation and thrive through the digital revolution
How to Use the Least Sexy Customer Service Channel to Get Your Cash Registers Ringing
Old-school telephone conversations with customers are a powerful customer service tool and a brand-builder that creates customer engagement, loyalty and a more sustainably positive bottom line.
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
The business world forces everyone into a standardized 9-to-5 time box, but research suggests individuals are more productive at different times of the day.
Are Your Company's Leaders Feeling Outshined By Their Creative Stars? Here's Why — and What You Need to Do About It.
Understanding why they feel threatened is the key to ensuring they help, rather than hinder, the continued development of creativity in your organization.
The Role of Leadership in Creating a Cybersecurity Culture — How to Foster Awareness and Accountability Across the Organization
Let's discuss the role leaders must play in creating a cybersecurity culture and how to foster awareness and accountability across the organization.
The Importance of Effective Communication in the Workplace — and How AI Can Help Improve It
Here are a few strategies to improve communication in the workplace and how AI can serve as an effective solution as well.
3 Entrepreneurial Trends Coming Out of the Current Economy
By refocusing their efforts to align with the state of the economy, business owners can not only ride this wave but even attain real growth throughout it.
How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and Nearest Green Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
It's a story that some might find hard to believe. But "the proof is in the pictures," Melvin Keebler, SVP and general manager at Jack Daniel's Distillery, says.