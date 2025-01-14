Free Webinar | February 11: Maximize Your Earnings: Essential Tax Tips for Entrepreneurs in 2025 Join our webinar on 2/11 with author, keynote speaker, and CPA Gene Marks to learn how to optimize your tax strategy for 2025 and keep more of your hard-earned money. Register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff

Get ready to optimize your tax strategy for 2025 in this must-attend webinar with renowned small business expert Gene Marks. On February 11th at 2 PM ET, Gene will share actionable insights into navigating the latest tax changes and compliance requirements. Whether you're an established entrepreneur or just starting, this session will equip you with the tools to keep more of your hard-earned money.

Key Takeaways:

  • The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA): What it is, why it matters, and who needs to report.

  • Avoiding Penalties: Understand the consequences of non-compliance and how to stay penalty-free.

  • Preparing for 2025: Practical steps to ensure your business is ready for upcoming tax obligations.

  • Maximizing Earnings: Expert tips to reduce your tax burden and increase profitability.

Register now to secure your spot and take the first step toward a more profitable 2025!

Sign Up Now

About the Speaker:

Gene Marks, a former columnist for The New York Times and The Washington Post, now writes for The Hill, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and The Guardian.

He has authored five business management books for small and medium-sized companies, including his latest, Want More Cash? 100+ Ideas And Strategies For Increasing Your Company's Cash Flow This Year.

Gene regularly appears on MSNBC, Fox News, The John Batchelor Show, and SiriusXM's Wharton Business Channel to discuss financial, economic, and technology issues affecting business leaders.

As a keynote speaker, Gene helps businesses navigate trends and take action to grow and profit. He runs the Marks Group PC, a successful consulting firm serving small and medium-sized businesses. Previously, Gene was a Senior Manager in KPMG's entrepreneurial services division in Philadelphia. Learn more at www.genemarks.com.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

JPMorgan Shuts Down Internal Message Board Comments After Employees React to Return-to-Office Mandate

Employees were given the option to leave comments about the RTO mandate with their first and last names on display — and they did not hold back.

By Sherin Shibu
Innovation

4 Ways Market Leaders Use Innovation to Foster Business Growth

Forward-thinkers constantly strive to diversify and streamline their products and services, turning novelties into commodities desired by many.

By Kelly Wing
Marketing

Entrepreneurs Use Social Media All Wrong. Instead of Creating Content, Treat Your Profile Like A Sales Page

Creating content is an overrated way to build a business. Here's a better way.

By Jonathan Goodman
Science & Technology

Is Mental Clarity the Real Key to Success in 2025?

Peak mental efficiency = peak business effectiveness.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Masculine Energy Is Good': Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan He Thinks Companies Need More Aggression

On the most recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said corporate culture has become "neutered."

By David James