AI's speed, accuracy and cost-effectiveness are fundamentally reshaping financial workflows, but how can you ensure that it adheres both to your business's ethical principles and to best data security and integrity standards?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Artificial intelligence's promise of heightened processing speed, accuracy and cost-effectiveness are fundamentally reshaping the financial workflows upon which global business operations depend. However, as AI systems take on more complex decision-making roles that actually impact business strategy, ethical discernment is a necessity in order to choose and incorporate these technologies. When implemented correctly, such systems can uphold integrity, fairness and transparency to prevent biases and ensure privacy. However, they also come with risks, among them data breaches and poor contextualization of data. The imperative for leaders is to pioneer responsible practices that sustain core business values without jeopardizing ethics or either stakeholder or user trust.

Related: Representation In AI Development Matters — Follow These 5 Principles to Make AI More Inclusive For All

Steps to ethical AI implementation

• Form a committee to help develop a comprehensive AI ethics policy: This group should include members from across departments (not least IT, legal and compliance). The resulting policy should outline the ethical principles and guidelines for AI usage within an organization — addressing issues like bias, transparency and accountability.

• Invest in training and education: Consider organizing workshops and webinars focused on AI ethics. Ongoing training can be provided so that employees at all levels and in all positions remain informed on tech developments and how they may or may not impact the organization.

• Get serious about data practices: Establishing strong governance frameworks ensures that information used in AI systems is accurate, secure and ethically sourced. Conducting regular audits and developing protocols around data collection, storage and use will better place you in legal compliance and equip companies with the necessary tools to rectify issues if and when they occur.

• Engage with experts: Establishing partnerships with academic institutions, regulatory agencies and/or other experts in the field is not only helpful in maintaining ethical standards around AI usage and gaining early insights about the technology. Participating in industry forums and discussions is also an excellent means of exchanging/refreshing best practices.

• Foster an environment of transparency and accountability: AI is a new tool with plenty of unknowns. In order for a company to ensure its ethical use, transparency needs to start at the leadership level. Companies can encourage this by communicating regularly about AI initiatives, openly discussing the challenges and risks associated with it, and keeping key teams involved in the decision-making process. Better yet, companies can implement clear reporting mechanisms for ethical concerns.

Related: How AI Is Being Used to Increase Transparency and Accountability in the Workplace

Managing risks: privacy, security and transparency

As mentioned above, there are potential pitfalls associated with using AI in finance. For instance, an open-source program might inadvertently expose sensitive vendor data, potentially leading to significant privacy breaches. Similarly, fraudulent activity could manipulate the automation of payment processes if the system hasn't been trained properly, which is why it's crucial to train tools to recognize and react to anomalous patterns that might be indicative of fraud.

These risks can be mitigated in several ways:

• Adherence to stringent regulations that ensure compliance and trust is an essential step. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in California are examples of regulating bodies/laws designed to keep processes secure. The U.S. has yet to implement national regulation, though complying with GDPR and CCPA can help organizations stay ahead of the curve.

• Integrating the best IT security measures — such as advanced encryption for data at rest and in transit — can shield private information from unauthorized access and cyber threats.

• Selecting AI systems that prioritize privacy and security: This not only aligns with regulatory frameworks but provides additional bolstering against potential vulnerabilities.

Related: You Could Pay Millions in Fines for Not Adhering to New Compliance Regulations That Take Effect This Year. Here Are 6 Strategies to Keep Yourself in Check.

A unified effort toward ethical AI

Diligent documentation, robust transparency measures, adherence to both security practices and compliance regulations and strict selection methods for data and model training sources are all essential practices for businesses that take the prevention of privacy violations and fraud seriously. Most important of all, however, is the human touch: The best AI tools in the world still need the oversight and nuance of the human agent in order to be effective and balanced.

Future research should further explore ways to enhance transparency, improve security and expand AI's beneficial impact on financial operations. In so doing, industries and businesses alike will foster an environment in which AI's use not only adheres to ethical standards but also promotes a safer and more equitable financial ecosystem.