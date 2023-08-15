These Are The Biggest Workplace Red Flags, According to a New Report "Micromanagement" came in as the No. 1 biggest red flag in the workplace, with 46% of respondents saying it's a reason they would leave a job.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • 73% of surveyed workers view micromanagement as a top red flag.
  • Common "pain points" in the workplace include avoidable meetings, non-flexible hours, and frequent progress meetings.

Job searching can be like dating, and like dating, certain "red flags" might stand out, causing a prospect to turn into a hard pass. While these red flags (certain behaviors or practices that can signal a warning sign of an unfavorable environment) can vary from person to person, some hold significantly more weight than others.

A new report from job site Monster surveyed over 6,000 workers and found that 73% said "micromanagement" is the biggest workplace red flag, with nearly half (46%) saying it would be a reason to leave a job.

A close second was "favoritism" (72%) as the biggest red flag, followed by jobs that require more than three rounds of interviews (65%).

The report also found the largest "pain points" felt among workers, with the biggest being meetings that "could have been an email" (59%), "non-flexible" work hours (51%), and weekly progress or "status" meetings (31%).

Related: Avoid Nightmare Employers and Scams By Job-Searching Like a Journalist

While some red flags may not present themselves until officially entering a work environment, there are some ways to spot them during the application process — so you can steer in the other direction.

According to the job searching platform The Muse, some key things to look out for are "quirky" or ambiguous language in the posting, as it may imply the company lacks an identity or is "trying too hard"; unclear or excessive list of duties, as it may mean that the role will end up encompassing a myriad of obligations not on the description; and a wide salary range, as it could signal role ambiguity or that the company is not paying appropriately for the job.

Related: Top Signs of a Toxic Workplace and How to Deal
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Workplaces Job Seeking Toxic Workplace

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Couple Sues Eataly Boston After Woman Slips on Prosciutto, Fractures Ankle and Claims 'Great Pain and Suffering'

The incident occurred on October 7, 2022, when the plaintiff approached an area within Eataly that was offering food samples.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Franchise

This Game-Changing Marketing Solution Will Give Your Franchise a Competitive Edge

If you're considering franchising your business, it's all about having a differentiator. This innovative marketing solution provides a competitive edge and helps franchises connect with customers like never before.

By Stephen Gould
Business News

'The New Norm': Viral Document Exposes Hidden Charges on Restaurant Bills, From Service Fees to 'Health and Happiness' Fees

A viral Reddit post about Los Angeles restaurants sparked the creation of a crowdsourced document.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

How a Movie Stuntman Became a Real-Life Ninja

On this episode of "Get a Real Job," former stuntman Kevin Cassidy discusses his second act as an owner of Ninja Nation.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Airlines Are Finally Fixing the Shrunken Seats That Make Flying So Miserable — Here's What to Expect

Delta, United Airlines and more have announced some big — and expensive — changes.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This Couple's Side Hustle Lets Them Stay for Free in High-End Homes Around the World, Making $20k a Month.

How Austin Andrews and Jori Kerr built a business pet sitting on five different continents.

By Jonathan Small