Portfolio.com© 2007 Condé Nast Inc. All rights reserved.

The Fast Food CEO Who Made Fat Great Again

This company made high-calorie meals a profitable statement -- and a striking blow against political correctness.

The Steve Jobs Economy

A back-of-the-envelope assessment of how much the ailing CEO has been worth to Apple and to the tech industry overall.

A Small Step Forward

President Obama is right to try something new with Cuba, but steps that include easing travel restrictions just aren't enough to get the US out of a miserable position.

Pipe Dreams

Forget "Drill, baby, drill." Sarah Palin says she's building a $40 billion gas pipeline, which even President Obama wants. The only problem: It isn't there. And it's her fault.

The Crash-Test Solution

We now know that few people saw the downturn coming. Scientists are working to make sure that never happens again.

The Security Swamp

Secure Flight, the government's new airline passenger-screening program, wants to identify troublemakers. But making it work might be a nightmare for travelers.

The Prime of Mr. Nouriel Roubini

Life is good for New York University's party-boy economist. Once regarded as a crank, he has parlayed his now-accurate predictions of an economic bust into fame, rising fortune, and a vigorous social life.

My Toxins Made Me Do It!

A tongue-in-cheek toxicological hypothesis to explain the banking crisis.

Detroit's Hotel Doldrums

The Motor City's top hotels have gotten a much-needed overhaul in recent years, but the downward spiral of the auto industry helps keep occupancy rates down.

The Business-Travel Blues

Economic forces, coupled with corporate mandates, are changing the long-term look of business travel.

His Space

MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe talks about why he thinks he has a better business than Facebook and what it's like to work for Rupert Murdoch.

The O Team

Seven behind-the-scenes economic players you need to know in the Obama administration.

The Future of Shopping: Custom Everything

What happens when you can design your physical world as easily as you can reformat your blog?

10 Great Getaways

Thanks to an amazing confluence of factors, almost all of them related to our current parlous business climate, now is the time to take a vacation.

Where the Bears Are Now

One year after the weekend that marked the end of Bear Stearns, Portfolio.com checks in on the whereabouts of its leaders.

