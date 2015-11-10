PR Daily

PR Daily

Follow PR Daily on Social

Latest

Leadership

What Communicators Can Learn From Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' Speech

Looking back on the lessons in one of the greatest speeches in American history.

Continue Reading

Pitching

12 Secrets to Pitching the Perfect Guest Post

There are many good strategies for pitching news and creative pieces, but there are additional measures you should take when you go after a dream website or publication.

Continue Reading

Mobile Marketing

How Marketers Should Connect With Mobile-Focused Consumers

Marketing and PR pros must adapt to the growing number of smartphone users who consult their mobile devices before making a purchase.

Continue Reading

SEO

3 Reasons Your SEO Efforts Are Failing

Even with an SEO plan in place, there is a good chance it isn't working the way you hoped.

Continue Reading

Communication Strategies

4 Traits of Expert Communicators

While there is no outwardly visible signs of an expert corporate communicators, here are four surefire ways to tell you are in the presence of one.

Continue Reading

Publicity

Here's How to Write PR Copy That Will Get Your Business Noticed

Here are tips to help you write compelling copy more quickly -- whether for emails, tweets or press releases.

Continue Reading

Content Marketing

3 Ways Content Can Convert Social Media Fans Into Customers

From determining the best linking opportunities to choosing the best headlines, here is how to turn social-media users into regular visitors and customers.

Continue Reading

Public Speaking

How to Get a Standing Ovation During Your Next Speech

Here are three tips to help you beat the blahs and earn applause the next time you take the stage.

Continue Reading

Customers

5 Simple Ways to Reach Customers

When it comes to reaching customers, public relations can either be a company's best friend or its worst enemy. Here are a few rules for establishing good customer relations.

Continue Reading

Social Media

The Secrets to Creating Perfect Social-Media Posts

Here are a few tips that will put you on the right path to better Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Vine posts.

Continue Reading

Supercharging Creativity

5 Tips for Digital Marketing Success

Digital marketers fail when they don't follow these golden rules.

Continue Reading

Pitching

7 Things Reporters Wish PR Pros Would Do

With the holiday season in full swing, here are a few pitching behaviors on reporters' wish lists.

Continue Reading

Content Marketing

6 Content-Marketing Lessons 'Inside Out' Can Teach Us

Pixar's 'Inside Out' doesn't only entertain; it also teaches valuable lessons for content marketers.

Continue Reading

Continue Reading

Communication Strategies

12 Communication Tips You Can Learn From Monopoly

With this year marking the 80th year of the iconic game, it seemed a fine time to round up some wisdom that communicators have accumulated while playing the board game.

Continue Reading