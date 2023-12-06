Here are some helpful tips to protect your device from getting hacked at airports.

Imagine you're traveling abroad and realizing that your credit cards aren't working, bank accounts are empty and personal files are leaked. This could be the worst possible scenario, turning that travel into a nightmare.

Airports and passengers are both relying on technology more than ever and wherever there is technology, there are hackers. In recent years, hackers have shown special interest in airports and stealing passengers' data. Numerous reckless airport passengers connect to a public WiFi network and log into their banking apps without releasing the risks. But a public WiFi network is only one of the gateways for hackers to sneak into your device.

Designing a security checklist should be an integral part of your travel planning. You must ensure hackers lurking in the airport can't sneak into your phone and ruin your trip. The tips in this list will help you shut the door in hackers' faces.