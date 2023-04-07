Southwest Airlines' CEO Got a 75% Pay Bump Ahead of the Holiday Travel Catastrophe — Take a Look at His Total Compensation Package

Bob Jordan, who's been with the company since 1988, assumed the role 10 months before the meltdown.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines made headlines last December amid a full-blown travel service disaster that left many passengers stranded and without their luggage.

Just 10 months before the debacle, in February 2022, Bob Jordan took over as the airline's CEO and received a 75% pay increase, CNN Business reported.

Related: Man Emotionally Reunites With Luggage After Southwest Disaster

Between December 21 and 29, Southwest canceled 16,700 flights, derailing holiday plans for tens of thousands of passengers and costing the airline approximately $800 million in lost revenue, per the outlet.

Much of the problem was attributed to the airline's outdated crew-scheduling system, which made it difficult to contact the pilots and flight attendants required to reschedule flights. In a bid to prevent another meltdown, Jordan told attendees at the J. P. Morgan Industrials Conference that Southwest has created a "tactical action plan" to address the underlying issues, USA Today reported.

Jordan, who's been with the airline since 1988 and served as executive vice president in charge of corporate services since July 2017 before his current role, received a total compensation package of $5.3 million in 2022 — a significant increase over the $3 million he earned in 2021, per CNN Business.

Related: Southwest Sued in Class Action Over Holiday Flight Cancellations

Southwest's former CEO Gary Kelly received $5.1 million in 2022, acting as CEO in January and executive chairman for the remainder of the year; he received $5.8 million in 2021 and $9.8 million in 2020.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Related Topics

Airlines Travel News and Trends Southwest Airlines CEOs

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Employee Experience & Recruiting

The Key to Retaining Your Employees Is Right Under Your Nose

Retention will be the name of the game in 2023 — and the best way to ensure that employees stick around is to invest in initiatives that facilitate fulfilling work experiences.

By Alison Stevens

Growing a Business

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business

Duke Alexander Moore founded Duke Tax because he has a head for numbers and business — but it was social media that gave him an opportunity to earn big.

By Amanda Breen

Franchise

The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs

Step one? Recognize that franchise marketing is unlike any other type of marketing.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman

Side Hustle

Make Passive Income Online with Help from This Bundle, Now Only $29.99

Start your side hustle with help from this online business course bundle at the best price online.

By Entrepreneur Store

Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen